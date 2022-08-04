2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 arrives at dealerships: Launch soon

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its imminent launch. It will get a host of cosmetic updates and some new features.

Mahindra recently launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the old-generation Scorpio won’t be discontinued and it will continue to remain on sale as the Scorpio Classic. Now, the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its imminent launch.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic will get a host of cosmetic updates and some new features. At the front, it will sport a new blacked-out grille with six vertical chrome slats and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in between. This mid-size SUV’s top-spec S11 trim will also get re-styled bumpers and fog lamp assembly along with new dual-tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, the new Scorpio Classic will get piano black inserts on the dashboard and a dark wooden finish on the central console. In terms of features, it gets an Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity options, new touch-sensitive controls, and more. The safety features of the SUV will include dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors with a camera, etc.

The Scorpio Classic will get the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that powers the current model as well. It develops 136 bhp and 319 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only and offered with an RWD set-up. It will also get a re-tuned suspension. The prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic are expected to be announced in the coming days.

