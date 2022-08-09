2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic India debut on August 12: Details

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will make its India debut on August 12. It will be offered in two variants and sold alongside the recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N that’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra has officially announced that the new Scorpio Classic will make its public debut on August 12. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is essentially a facelifted version of the old-gen Scorpio. It will be offered in two variants and sold alongside the recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N which is a more premium product and priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Image: The Rajat Vlogs

Also Read: Ola Electric to unveil a new electric scooter on August 15 [Video]

Ahead of its official debut, the new Scorpio Classic has started arriving at dealerships and we do know what all will change from its predecessor. In terms of design, the Scorpio Classic will get a minor nip and tuck. At the front, it will sport a new blacked-out grille with six vertical chrome slats and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in between.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

This mid-size SUV will also get re-styled bumpers and fog lamp assembly along with new dual-tone alloy wheels. Its rear profile will remain more or less unchanged. On the inside, the new Scorpio Classic will get piano black inserts on the dashboard and a dark wooden finish on the central console. In terms of features, it is expected to get an Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, new touch-sensitive controls, and more.

Image: The Rajat Vlogs

Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that did its duty in the previous model as well. It develops 136 bhp and 319 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only and offered with an RWD set-up. It will also get a re-tuned suspension. The prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic are expected to be announced by the end of this month.