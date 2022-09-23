2022 Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High launched: Priced at Rs 30.68 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant has been launched in India at Rs 30.68 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

Mahindra has silently rejigged the variant line-up of its flagship SUV – Alturas G4. While the base 2WD and top-spec 4WD variants of this SUV have been discontinued, the company has introduced a new 2WD High variant that mimics the features of the 4WD model. The new 2022 Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant has been priced at Rs 30.68 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about changes, the new Alturas G4 2WD High variant gets all the features that were previously offered only with the range-topping 4WD model. For instance, the sole 2WD High variant of the SUV now gets rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, electronic adjustment for the driver seat with memory function, and a powered tailgate as standard.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 also features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker sound system, etc. In terms of safety features, it gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ESP, Hill Start Assist, Descent Control, and more.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Alturas G4 remains the same as before. It is still powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that churns out 178 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, sourced from Mercedes-Benz, and it gets an RWD drivetrain. The Mahindra Alturas G4 will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

