2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV bookings open in India: Launch soon

The bookings for the new 2022 Lexus NX 350h are now open in India. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Audi Q5 Facelift, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 Facelift, Land Rover Discovery Sport, etc.

Lexus India has officially teased the upcoming NX 350h ahead of its launch. Moreover, the bookings for the new 2022 Lexus NX 350h are now open. One can reserve the NX 350h by visiting their nearest Lexus Guest Experience Centers that are available in key metro cities across the country. The all-new Lexus NX 350h made its global debut in June last year and now it’s finally coming to the Indian shores.

Talking about the changes, the new 2022 Lexus NX 350h gets a host of updates, including new styling, more features and an updated powertrain compared to its predecessor. This all-new model is based on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. At the front, it gets a new modern and sharper styling with all-LED headlamps. The rear profile of the luxury SUV features slimmer LED tail lamps and new Lexus insignia on the tailgate.

Globally, the Lexus NX series SUVs are offered with a range of powertrain options. However, the new India-spec Lexus NX 350h is expected to be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 236 hp of power. The engine is likely to be mated to an e-CVT. The all-new Lexus NX 350h will be available in India in three variants, namely Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.