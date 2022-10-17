2022 Lexus ES 300h: Top 5 things you need to know

The 2022 Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this ‘Made in India’ luxury sedan.

Lexus India recently introduced the updated ES 300h luxury sedan. The 2022 Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh, ex-showroom. For 2022, the ES 300h gets some subtle cosmetic updates and new features. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this ‘Made in India’ luxury sedan.

Lexus ES 300h: Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Lexus ES 300h remains the same as the outgoing model. However, the add-ons include a revised Lexus emblem and a hands-free boot function. Lexus India is offering the ES 300h in six colour shades. They are – Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Deep Blue Mica, Sonic Chrome, and Sonic Iridium.

Lexus ES 300h: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Lexus ES 300h Length 4975 mm Width 1865 mm Height 1445 mm Wheelbase 2870 mm Boot Space 454 litres

Lexus ES 300h: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Lexus ES 300h is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that develops 175 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. It is paired with an electric motor that churns out 118 bhp and 202 Nm of torque. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 214 bhp and it comes mated to an e-CVT.

Lexus ES 300h: Interior and Safety

In terms of features, the Lexus ES 300h gets an updated touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard. It now also gets more storage space inside the cabin and a new dynamic voice recognition feature. The safety features of this luxury sedan include 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, TPMS, and more.

Lexus ES 300h: Price and Rivals

Lexus ES 300h Variant Price (ex-showroom) Exquisite Rs 59.71 lakh Luxury Rs 65.81 lakh

The new Lexus ES 300h is offered in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury, with prices ranging from Rs 59.71 lakh to Rs 65.81 lakh, ex-showroom. This Japanese luxury sedan is locally produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s (TKM) Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The Lexus ES 300h rivals the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, etc.

