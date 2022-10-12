2022 Lexus ES 300h launched in India: Priced from Rs 59.71 lakh

The 2022 Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what’s new in this ‘Made in India’ luxury sedan.

Lexus India has introduced the updated ES 300h luxury sedan in the country. The 2022 Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh, ex-showroom. This Japanese luxury sedan is locally produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s (TKM) Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The variant-wise prices of the Lexus ES 300h are mentioned below.

2022 Lexus ES 300h: Variant-wise prices

Lexus ES 300h Variant Price (ex-showroom) Exquisite Rs 59.71 lakh Luxury Rs 65.81 lakh

The new Lexus ES 300h is offered in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury, with prices ranging from Rs 59.71 lakh to Rs 65.81 lakh, ex-showroom. Lexus India says that the ES has been its most successful model in the country to date. Its local production commenced in 2020 and it was the first made-in-India Lexus car.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro electric scooter: Variants explained

2022 Lexus ES 300h: What’s new?

For 2022, the Lexus ES 300h gets some subtle updates. It features a revised Lexus emblem, a hands-free boot function, more storage space inside the cabin, a new dynamic voice recognition feature, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system that now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2022 Lexus ES 300h: Engine and Gearbox

The new Lexus ES 300h gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine that develops 175 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. It is paired with an electric motor that churns out 118 bhp and 202 Nm of torque. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 214 bhp and it comes mated to an e-CVT.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “Lexus India is committed to curating products & services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftsmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to provide the amazing Lexus experience”.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.