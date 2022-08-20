2022 Kia Sonet X Line officially teased: India launch soon

The new 2022 Kia Sonet X Line has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India launch. It will be the new range-topping trim in Sonet’s line-up and will get a bunch of cosmetic updates.

Kia India has officially teased the X Line version of the Sonet on its social media handles. The new 2022 Kia Sonet X Line is expected to be launched in India soon. It will be the range-topping variant in this sub-compact SUV’s line-up and will get a bunch of cosmetic updates. The Sonet will be the second Kia car in India after the Seltos to be available in an X Line avatar.

Talking about the changes, one can expect the Kia Sonet X Line to get some major cosmetic overhaul. For instance, it should get the ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint scheme, just like the Seltos, and this will make it the first car in its segment to get a matte paint finish right from the factory. Some other updates will include subtle orange accents, X Line badging, updated alloy wheels, and more.

On the inside, the Sonet X Line is likely to get an updated upholstery to complement its sportier exterior appeal. However, the feature list is expected to remain unchanged. The new Kia Sonet X Line will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia’s connected car tech along with a digital instrument, an electric sunroof, etc.

While the regular Sonet gets three engine options with MT and AT choices, its X Line version is likely to get two mills that too only with automatic gearboxes. It will get a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 98 bhp / 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options should include a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT. The new Kia Sonet X Line will be launched in India soon.

