2022 Kia Sonet X-Line launched: Priced from Rs 13.39 lakh

Kia India has launched the X-Line version of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the country. It’s the second Kia car in India after the Seltos to be available in an X-Line avatar. The new 2022 Kia Sonet X-Line has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new matte graphite colour scheme along with some cosmetic updates inside and out.

The variant-wise prices of the new 2022 Kia Sonet X-Line are mentioned below:

Engine Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.0 T-GDi Petrol X-Line 7DCT Rs 13.39 lakh 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel X-Line 6AT Rs 13.99 lakh

In terms of design, while the Sonet X-Line remains identical to the standard model, there are some major differentiating factors. For instance, the signature tiger nose grille of the SUV is finished in a gloss black shade and it gets a knurled pattern design for the grille. Moreover, the Sonet X-Line gets new 16-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out accents, and silver brake callipers.

The new Kia Sonet X-Line is offered in an ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour, which makes it the first car in its segment to get a matte paint finish right from the factory. On the inside, it gets an all-black cabin along with orange stitching and X-Line logos. Kia is offering the Sonet X-Line with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor paired with 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre diesel mill paired with 6-speed AT powertrains.

Speaking on the introduction of Sonet X-Line, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complement the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.”

He further added, “With a contribution of over 32% to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand’s profile among upwardly mobile, young and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.”

