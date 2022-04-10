2022 Kia Sonet launched in India: Price starts at Rs 7.15 lakh

Kia India has introduced the updated iteration of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the country. The new 2022 Kia Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a bunch of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across the range. The variant wise prices of the new 2022 Kia Sonet are mentioned in the tables below:
2022 Kia Sonet: Variant-wise Prices
1.2-litre Petrol Variants:
|Variant Name
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HTE 5MT
|7.15 lakh
|HTK 5MT
|8.15 lakh
|HTK+ 5MT
|9.05 lakh
1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Variants:
|Variant Name
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HTK+ 6iMT
|9.99 lakh
|HTX 6iMT
|10.79 lakh
|HTX AE 6iMT
|11.19 lakh
|HTX 7DCT
|11.39 lakh
|HTX AE 7DCT
|11.79 lakh
|HTX+ 6iMT
|12.09 lakh
|GTX+ 6iMT
|12.45 lakh
|GTX+ 7DCT
|13.09 lakh
1.5-litre Diesel Variants:
|Variant Name
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HTE 6MT
|8.89 lakh
|HTK 6MT
|9.69 lakh
|HTK+ 6MT
|10.35 lakh
|HTX 6MT
|11.19 lakh
|HTX AE 6MT
|11.59 lakh
|HTX+ 6MT
|12.49 lakh
|GTX+ 6MT
|12.85 lakh
|HTX 6AT
|11.99 lakh
|HTX AE 6AT
|12.39 lakh
|GTX+ 6AT
|13.69 lakh
Talking about the changes, the 2022 Kia Sonet gets several safety features as standard across the range. These include four airbags and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS). Moreover, all its iMT variants will be equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), and Hill Assist Control (HAC). The company is also offering two new colour schemes and some top-end features even on mid-spec variants.
Watch Video | Kia Sonet Review:
The powertrain options of the car, however, remain unchanged. Kia Sonet gets an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 98 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and a 98 hp / 113 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are several transmission options on offer, including a 5-speed MT, 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT.
