2022 Kia Sonet launched in India: Price starts at Rs 7.15 lakh

The new 2022 Kia Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV gets a bunch of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across the range.

Kia India has introduced the updated iteration of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the country. The new 2022 Kia Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a bunch of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across the range. The variant wise prices of the new 2022 Kia Sonet are mentioned in the tables below:

2022 Kia Sonet: Variant-wise Prices

1.2-litre Petrol Variants:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) HTE 5MT 7.15 lakh HTK 5MT 8.15 lakh HTK+ 5MT 9.05 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Variants:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) HTK+ 6iMT 9.99 lakh HTX 6iMT 10.79 lakh HTX AE 6iMT 11.19 lakh HTX 7DCT 11.39 lakh HTX AE 7DCT 11.79 lakh HTX+ 6iMT 12.09 lakh GTX+ 6iMT 12.45 lakh GTX+ 7DCT 13.09 lakh

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

1.5-litre Diesel Variants:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) HTE 6MT 8.89 lakh HTK 6MT 9.69 lakh HTK+ 6MT 10.35 lakh HTX 6MT 11.19 lakh HTX AE 6MT 11.59 lakh HTX+ 6MT 12.49 lakh GTX+ 6MT 12.85 lakh HTX 6AT 11.99 lakh HTX AE 6AT 12.39 lakh GTX+ 6AT 13.69 lakh

Talking about the changes, the 2022 Kia Sonet gets several safety features as standard across the range. These include four airbags and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS). Moreover, all its iMT variants will be equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), and Hill Assist Control (HAC). The company is also offering two new colour schemes and some top-end features even on mid-spec variants.

Watch Video | Kia Sonet Review:

The powertrain options of the car, however, remain unchanged. Kia Sonet gets an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 98 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and a 98 hp / 113 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are several transmission options on offer, including a 5-speed MT, 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT.

Also Read: Kia EV6 spotted undisguised in Hyderabad: India launch soon?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.