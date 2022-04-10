2022 Kia Sonet launched in India: Price starts at Rs 7.15 lakh

The new 2022 Kia Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV gets a bunch of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across the range.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Kia Sonet

Kia India has introduced the updated iteration of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the country. The new 2022 Kia Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a bunch of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across the range. The variant wise prices of the new 2022 Kia Sonet are mentioned in the tables below:  

2022 Kia Sonet: Variant-wise Prices

1.2-litre Petrol Variants:

Variant NamePrice (ex-showroom)
HTE  5MT7.15 lakh
HTK  5MT8.15 lakh
HTK+ 5MT9.05 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Variants:

Variant NamePrice (ex-showroom)
HTK+ 6iMT9.99 lakh
HTX 6iMT10.79 lakh
HTX AE 6iMT11.19 lakh
HTX 7DCT11.39 lakh
HTX AE 7DCT11.79 lakh
HTX+ 6iMT12.09 lakh
GTX+ 6iMT12.45 lakh
GTX+ 7DCT13.09 lakh

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition

1.5-litre Diesel Variants:

Variant NamePrice (ex-showroom)
HTE 6MT8.89 lakh
HTK 6MT9.69 lakh
HTK+ 6MT10.35 lakh
HTX 6MT11.19 lakh
HTX AE 6MT11.59 lakh
HTX+ 6MT12.49 lakh
GTX+ 6MT12.85 lakh
HTX 6AT11.99 lakh
HTX AE 6AT12.39 lakh
GTX+ 6AT13.69 lakh

Talking about the changes, the 2022 Kia Sonet gets several safety features as standard across the range. These include four airbags and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS). Moreover, all its iMT variants will be equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), and Hill Assist Control (HAC). The company is also offering two new colour schemes and some top-end features even on mid-spec variants. 

Watch Video | Kia Sonet Review:

The powertrain options of the car, however, remain unchanged. Kia Sonet gets an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 98 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and a 98 hp / 113 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are several transmission options on offer, including a 5-speed MT, 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT.

Also Read: Kia EV6 spotted undisguised in Hyderabad: India launch soon?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.