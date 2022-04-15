2022 Kia Sonet: Here’s all what’s new on the updated model

The 2022 Kia Sonet comes with a slew of changes, and most of these have been introduced on the low-end trims of the vehicles. Well, here we talk about all of them.

The Kia Sonet has recently received some major updates along with new prices. The company is keeping the model ahead of the competition to post interesting numbers on the sales tally. While the update doesn’t bring along any major change in terms of cosmetics, the feature list is heavily altered. Hence, here are the 5 big changes on the 2022 Kia Sonet in comparison to the model it replaces.

New paint schemes

The only change on the exterior is the addition of two new colour options to the palette. The Sonet can now be bought in the new Imperial Blue or Sparkling Silver paint schemes as well. A subtle change, but enough to liven up the exterior. Sadly, none of these paint schemes will be available in a dual-tone theme.

More airbags

To stand close to the upcoming guideline of increased airbags in a vehicle, Kia has now started offering a total of 4 airbags as standard on the Sonet. It initially went on sale with dual-front airbags, but the SUV will now be offered with side airbags for front-seat occupants.

Revised instrument cluster

Higher trims of the Sonet came fitted with a coloured multi-information display for the instrument console. In the updated model, the coloured MID can be seen from HTX trim onwards to the top-end variants.

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Like the 4 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system also makes its way to the 2022 Kia Sonet as a standard affair across the range. In fact, it is a highline tyre pressure monitoring system, giving tyre pressure details of individual wheels.

Leatherette seats

Earlier, the Sonet’s entry-level trims came with fabric upholstery for the seats, while the top-spec trims were offered with leatherette seats. Now, the update ensures that all the trims of the Sonet feature premium leatherette upholstery for the seats.

