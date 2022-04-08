2022 Kia Seltos launched in India: Priced from Rs 10.19 lakh

The new 2022 Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across all the variants.

Kia India has introduced the updated Seltos mid-size SUV in the country. The new 2022 Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across all the variants. The variant wise prices of the new 2022 Kia Seltos are mentioned in the tables below:

2022 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise Prices

1.5-litre Petrol Variants:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) HTE 6MT 10.19 lakh HTK 6MT 11.25 lakh HTK+ 6MT 12.35 lakh HTK+ 6iMT 12.75 lakh HTX 6MT 14.15 lakh HTX IVT 15.15 lakh

1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Variants:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) GTX(O) 6MT 15.85 lakh GTX+ 6MT 16.95 lakh GTX+ 7DCT 17.85 lakh X Line 7DCT 18.15 lakh

1.5-litre Diesel Variants:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) HTE 6MT 11.09 lakh HTK 6MT 12.39 lakh HTK+ 6MT 13.49 lakh HTK+ 6iMT 13.99 lakh HTX 6MT 15.29 lakh HTX 6AT 16.29 lakh HTX+ 6MT 16.39 lakh GTX+ 6AT 18.15 lakh X Line 6AT 18.45 lakh

Talking about the changes, the 2022 Kia Seltos gets several safety features as standard across the range. These include four airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Moreover, it now sports paddle shifters along with multi-drive and traction modes for all automatic variants.

Kia has also introduced the iMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission with the diesel engine, making it the first diesel iMT car in India. Overall, the powertrain options remain unchanged. It gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 113 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are varied transmission options on offer, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT.

