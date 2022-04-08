2022 Kia Seltos launched in India: Priced from Rs 10.19 lakh

The new 2022 Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across all the variants.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Kia Seltos

Kia India has introduced the updated Seltos mid-size SUV in the country. The new 2022 Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of updates, including safety features like four airbags as standard across all the variants. The variant wise prices of the new 2022 Kia Seltos are mentioned in the tables below:  

2022 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise Prices

1.5-litre Petrol Variants:

Variant NamePrice (ex-showroom)
HTE  6MT10.19 lakh
HTK  6MT11.25 lakh
HTK+ 6MT12.35 lakh
HTK+ 6iMT12.75 lakh
HTX  6MT14.15 lakh
HTX IVT15.15 lakh

1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Variants:

Variant NamePrice (ex-showroom)
GTX(O) 6MT15.85 lakh
GTX+ 6MT16.95 lakh
GTX+ 7DCT17.85 lakh
X Line 7DCT18.15 lakh

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

1.5-litre Diesel Variants:

Variant NamePrice (ex-showroom)
HTE 6MT11.09 lakh
HTK 6MT12.39 lakh
HTK+ 6MT13.49 lakh
HTK+ 6iMT13.99 lakh
HTX 6MT15.29 lakh
HTX 6AT16.29 lakh
HTX+ 6MT16.39 lakh
GTX+ 6AT18.15 lakh
X Line 6AT18.45 lakh

Talking about the changes, the 2022 Kia Seltos gets several safety features as standard across the range. These include four airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Moreover, it now sports paddle shifters along with multi-drive and traction modes for all automatic variants.

Watch Video | Kia Seltos Review:

Kia has also introduced the iMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission with the diesel engine, making it the first diesel iMT car in India. Overall, the powertrain options remain unchanged. It gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 113 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are varied transmission options on offer, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT.

Also Read: Kia EV6 spotted undisguised in Hyderabad: India launch soon?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.