2022 Kia Seltos: Hyundai Creta rival receives 5 big updates to win competition

The 2022 Kia Seltos is on sale now with a bag full of changes that make it an even stronger contender in the pool of mid-size SUVs. Here’s all that has changed.

Kia India has embarked on the new financial year with the launch of updated Seltos at a starting price of Rs. 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The fresh and updated model is offered with a plethora of add-ons that make the Seltos a delightful purchase in this segment. Since most of these updates are either made on the more affordable variants of the Seltos or are standard across the range, it is worth knowing about the same. Hence, are the 5 big updates that the 2022 Kia Seltos has received.

New variant on the block

Kia has introduced a new HTX AT variant. It is powered by the 1.5L oil burner that comes mated to the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Peak power and torque outputs of the engine remain the same in this grade at 113 bhp and 250 Nm.

Paddle shifters on AT variants

The AT trims of the 2022 Kia Seltos now come with steering-mounted paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience. Moreover, these trims feature traction control modes.

iMT goes diesel

For the first-time ever, the 6-speed iMT gearbox is paired with a diesel engine, and this combination is making its debut on the 2022 Seltos. Although, buyers will have the choice to go for the torque converter automatic gearbox with the oil burner.

Increased safety features

With the introduction of the 2022 Kia Seltos, the South Korean carmaker is ensuring to grab brownie points for extra safety features, which are being offered as standard. The 2022 Seltos gets 4 airbags, rear disc brakes, brake assist and more as standard fitment across the range.

2 new paint schemes

Cosmetic updates on the 2022 Kia Seltos are restricted to the addition of two new paint schemes, namely Sparkling Silver and Imperial Blue. However, none of these paint options is available in the dual-tone avatar.

