2022 Kia Seltos gets 6 airbags on all variants: Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh

The 2022 Kia Seltos now gets six airbags as standard across all the variants. Prices of this mid-size SUV have been increased by Rs 30,000 and it now retails from Rs 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia India has updated the Seltos mid-size SUV and it now gets six airbags as standard across all the variants. The company has also increased its prices by Rs 30,000 across the line-up and it’s now priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh, ex-showroom. With this update, the Seltos becomes the first vehicle in its segment and only the second mass-market car after Kia Carens to offer six airbags as standard.

2022 Kia Seltos: Safety Features

Apart from the addition of new six airbags, the other standard safety features of the Kia Seltos include ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), seat belt reminders, all-wheel disc brakes, and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). Its higher variants also get front parking sensors, LED fog lamps, and a 360-degree parking camera among others.

2022 Kia Seltos: Engine and Gearbox

The powertrain options of the Kia Seltos remain unchanged. It gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are varied transmission options on offer, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

2022 Kia Seltos: Price and Rivals

The 2022 Kia Seltos gets a standard Rs 30,000 increment across the range and it is now priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh for the diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Harrier, etc.

