2022 Kia Carens: All you need to know about it

The all-new Kia Carens has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar-rival.

Kia India has finally launched the all-new Kia Carens in the country. The Carens is Kia’s fourth offering for the Indian market after the stellar success of the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival in their respective segments. Prices of the new Kia Carens start in India at Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This South Korean carmaker has priced the Carens very aggressively and they believe that this three-row people mover will carve out a new ‘Recreational Vehicle’ segment of its own.

2022 Kia Carens: All you need to know

Design and Colours

Kia Carens is a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with SUV-like design cues. It is the first Kia car in India to sport the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. The Carens features Kia’s new ‘Tiger Face design’ with sharp LED headlamps and DRLs, sporty bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillights.

Kia is offering the Carens in eight colour shades. They are – Glacier White Pearl, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Moss Brown, Clear White, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, and Gravity Gray.

Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Kia Carens Length 4540 mm Width 1800 mm Height 1708 mm Wheelbase 2780 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm Boot Space 216 litres (with all seats up) Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

Watch Video | Kia Carens Review:

Engine and Gearbox

The new Kia Carens shares its mechanicals with the Seltos. It gets three engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol motor that develops 115 hp / 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 140 hp / 242 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Finally, there is a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer that develops 115 hp / 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. Also, it is worth mentioning that Kia claims that the maintenance cost of the Carens will be as low as 37 paise per km.

Features and Safety Equipment

Kia is known to offer bucket loads of features in its products and the new Carens is no different. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Kia Connect. Some other features include an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, etc.

In addition, it gets safety equipment like six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. The Carens is offered as a six/seven-seater, with a one-touch electric tumble down option to access the third row.

Price and Rivals

The all-new Kia Carens has been launched in India in five trim levels, which is spread across 15 variants. Out of these, 12 are manual variants while 3 of them are equipped with an automatic transmission. It is offered in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus trims. Prices of the new Kia Carens range between Rs 8.99 lakh – 16.99 Rs lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Also Read: Prices of three-row vehicles in India: From Kia Carens to Maruti XL6

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.