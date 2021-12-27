2022 Jeep Meridian spotted on Indian soil: Wears production-spec attire

Yet another set of spy images of the 2022 Jeep Meridian shows the vehicles in its production-ready avatar. The launch will happen by around August next year.

To join the 7-seat, 3-row bandwagon, Jeep is readying the 2022 Meridian to go on sale in the country by next year. The spy images of the 2022 Jeep Meridian have been doing rounds on the internet since last year, giving a sneak peek into the development process. Gone are the days when the Jeep Meridian mule was being spotted as a mere prototype. This time around, a production-spec model of the upcoming Jeep Meridian has been spotted on the test, draped in heavy camouflage. Thanks to Mandar Ketkar for the clear images of the test mule.

Based on the Compass, Meridian is a 7-seat vehicle that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and other premium mid-size SUVs. Internationally, the Jeep Meridian has already dropped veils as the Jeep Commander. The SUV is on sale in Brazil, and it does look brute from almost every angle. An upright front facet is accentuated by the 7-slat grille, flanked by slim headlamps.Over to the sides, the biggest difference between the Compass and the Meridian will be the added length and a different silhouette. The test mule is riding on a set of 5-spoke alloy wheels, which look good. Unlike the Compass, Meridian will boast a boxy outline to offer decent headroom to the rear-most occupants.

Dimensionally, the Commander measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, and 1,682 mm in height. The wheelbase is a whopping 2,794 mm, which is longer than the Compass’ wheelbase by 158 mm. The Meridian is also expected to be offered with similar dimensions. The Jeep Meridian will be produced at the company’s Ranjangaon facility in India. Talking of the launch timeline, expect the 3-row Jeep to go on sale by around August next year. It may be sold exclusively with the 2.0L oil burner that develops 173 Hp of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque.