2022 Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV launched: Priced from Rs 29.90 lakh

The all-new 2022 Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.

Jeep India recently took the wraps off its all-new 7-seater SUV for the Indian market, Meridian. Now, the company has finally announced its prices as well. The all-new 2022 Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open while the deliveries are scheduled to commence from next month.

The variant-wise prices of the new Jeep Meridian are mentioned in the image below:

Jeep India is offering the Meridian in two trim levels – Limited and Limited (O) – spread across five variants. The introductory prices of this full-size 7-seater SUV range from Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 36.95 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, the Jeep Meridian will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and the segment leader, the Toyota Fortuner.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the Jeep Meridian is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the Compass as well. It develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains. Jeep claims that it has a top speed of 198 kmph while it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

In terms of equipment on offer, the Jeep Meridian is as feature-rich as the Compass. It gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Also, the company says that it is available with 60+ safety features, including six airbags as standard across all the variants. Other safety features include a 360-degree parking camera, TPMS, etc.

Also Read: Hyundai Santro discontinued again: Backstory of India’s first ‘Tall Boy’ family car

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.