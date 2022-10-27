2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: What to expect?

The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee price is expected to be around Rs. 85 lakh, ex-showroom.

Jeep India has officially announced that they are bringing the Grand Cherokee SUV to India via a teaser image shared on their social media channels. The poster, shared by Jeep India’s Twitter handle, introduces the SUV as ‘The new benchmark of luxury, technology and capability…Coming soon.’

The legacy of surpassing our own benchmarks…lives on. O|||||||O #LegacyLivesOn pic.twitter.com/IubX04B7PR — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) October 27, 2022

The image gives a slight glimpse of the upcoming fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV set to compete against existing players such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Land Rover Discovery. Although the brand is yet to officiate a launch date, we expect it to be in the second week of November 2022.

The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will carry forward design cues taken from the Meridian and the Wagoneer. The luxury SUV will feature a seven-slot grille with slim headlights, LED DRLs, a floating roof effect at the D-pillar and new LED tail-lights.

Although the previous-generation Grand Cherokee offered both petrol and diesel engine options, the new SUV will only get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for which the power figures are yet to be revealed. The powertrain will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The new Grand Cherokee is likely to get a four-wheel drive mechanism and selectable terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow. The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee price is expected to be around Rs. 85 lakh, ex-showroom.