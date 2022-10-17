2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee officially teased: India launch next month

The all-new fifth-generation 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been officially teased ahead of its India launch next month. This flagship American SUV will be locally-assembled in the country.

Jeep India has officially teased the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV ahead of its launch next month. The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the company’s fourth product to be made in India after the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler, making it the only country producing four nameplates outside North America.

The new fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee made its global debut in September 2021. It will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market. In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee will get traditional Jeep styling elements. At the front, it will sport a seven-slat grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The SUV will also get five-spoke alloy wheels and sleek LED taillamps at the rear.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro electric scooter: Variants explained

On the inside, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a premium dashboard. The SUV is likely to feature three 10.1-inch screens for the instrument cluster, infotainment system, and for front passenger. It will get a host of safety features as well. Talking about the powertrain options, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered with multiple engines and gearbox choices globally.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

However, the India-spec Grand Cherokee is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine only. The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and it will get a four-wheel drive system with selectable terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, etc.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.