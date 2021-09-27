2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

Jeep has teased the arrival of the next-generation Grand Cherokee SUV. While it is scheduled to make its global debut soon, it will also arrive in India and will also be manufactured locally.

Jeep will be taking the covers off of the new Grand Cherokee this month. The new SUV is scheduled to make its debut on September 29. This new Grand Cherokee will be the fifth-generation model and will see the introduction of the 4xe plug-in hybrid version to the family. Initially, the new Grand Cherokee was scheduled to make its debut at the New York Auto Show this year, but the pandemic forced the event to be scrapped. Jeep has released a teaser video on its social media platforms to generate the buzz for the new Grand Cherokee’s arrival. This video revealed a few things that we can expect from the incoming model. The video only shows the front styling of the SUV. Predictably, the model will get the Jeep signature 7-slot grille. Like all vehicles today, it will sport a pair of sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs.

The All-New 2022 Grand Cherokee coming late fall ’21. pic.twitter.com/00c9yNl8yC — Jeep (@Jeep) September 24, 2021

Jeep has mentioned that the new Grand Cherokee will be the most technologically advanced iteration yet. Being a Jeep with 4×4, it will of course be more than capable off-road, not that a large number of owners will ever drive them off-road. Stellantis, the parent company has already released images of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid model some time ago. Jeep already sells 4xe hybrid versions of the Wrangler, Compass and Renegade globally. The Grand Cherokee 4xe would use a version of the same drivetrain as the Wrangler 4xe. This dual electric motor hybrid system is paired with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

As for the standard car, the Grand Cherokee is likely to come equipped with a V6 engine with 289 bhp with 352Nm of torque. Additionally, a more potent V8, capable of 352 bhp and 528Nm of torque may also be available. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by an 8-speed automatic sending power to the 4×4 system.

FCA, now under the Stellatis umbrella is investing Rs 1,827 crore in the Indian market. This plan involves the already introduced Jeep Compass being updated earlier this year, and the Jeep Wrangler being locally assembled in India with CKD kits. With the investment, Jeep is also working on a 3-row SUV based on the same platform as the Compass. This model is expected to be launched sometime in early 2022. Additionally, like the Indian-made Wrangler, this new generation Grand Cherokee is also confirmed to be launched in India and will also be brought in through the CKD route. It is expected that Jeep will launch the Grand Cherokee in the Indian market and begin assembling the SUV locally in 2022.

