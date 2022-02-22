2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk officially teased: India launch next month

The upcoming 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been officially teased on the company’s social media handles. This hard-core off-road version of the SUV will be launched in India next month.

Jeep India is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Compass Trailhawk in the country. The facelifted version of the standard Jeep Compass was launched in India in January last year. Now, after more than a year of its launch, the company will bring its hard-core off-road version next month. Ahead of its launch, the new 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been officially teased on the company’s social media handles.

The upcoming 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will share its design cues with the standard Compass. However, the SUV will sport some new cosmetic elements to give it a rugged appeal. For instance, it will get Jeep’s signature grille in a blacked-out finish, new bumpers for a better approach and departure angle, new alloy wheels, more ground clearance, etc. In terms of features too, Jeep might offer more goodies in the Trailhawk version of the SUV.

Talking about powertrain options, while the standard Compass gets a petrol engine too, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be offered with a sole 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine. This oil-burner develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition, it will be offered with more off-road-focused hardware, including a different four-wheel-drive system to the standard Compass.

The new 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be launched in India in the coming days. While the standard Compass is currently priced between Rs 17.79 lakh – Rs 29.34 lakh, one can expect the upcoming Trailhawk version to demand more premium. Upon launch, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq Facelift, etc.

