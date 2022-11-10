2022 Jeep Compass price hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh: New vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Jeep Compass have been hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh. This mid-size premium SUV is now priced from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Compass mid-size premium SUV once again. This is the fourth price hike for the Jeep Compass in 2022. Jeep had increased its prices by up to Rs 90,000 just two months ago in September as well. Check out the new vs old price list of the 2022 Jeep Compass SUV here.

2022 Jeep Compass: New vs old price list

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Sport 4X2 P MT Rs 21.09 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 1.80 lakh Sport 4X2 D MT Rs 20.89 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh No change Sport 4X2 P AT Rs 22.07 lakh Rs 21.87 lakh Rs 20,000 Longitude 4X2 D MT Rs 23.04 lakh Rs 22.79 lakh Rs 25,000 Longitude 4X2 P AT Rs 23.84 lakh Rs 23.59 lakh Rs 25,000 Night Eagle 4X2 D MT Rs 23.45 lakh Rs 23.20 lakh Rs 25,000 Night Eagle 4X2 P AT Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 24.00 lakh Rs 25,000 Limited 4X2 D MT Rs 25.29 lakh Rs 24.89 lakh Rs 40,000 Limited 4X2 P AT Rs 26.09 lakh Rs 25.69 lakh Rs 40,000 Anniversary Edition 4X2 D MT Rs 25.74 lakh Rs 25.34 lakh Rs 40,000 Anniversary Edition 4X2 P AT Rs 26.54 lakh Rs 26.14 lakh Rs 40,000 Anniversary Edition 4X4 D AT Rs 29.54 lakh Rs 29.14 lakh Rs 40,000 Model S 4X2 D MT Rs 27.49 lakh Rs 27.04 lakh Rs 40,000 Model S 4X2 P AT Rs 28.29 lakh Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 45,000 Limited 4X4 D AT Rs 29.09 lakh Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 40,000 Model S 4X4 D AT Rs 31.29 lakh Rs 30.84 lakh Rs 45,000 Trailhawk 4X4 D AT Rs 32.67 lakh Rs 32.22 lakh Rs 45,000

Now, after the latest increment, the prices of this premium mid-size SUV range from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Jeep Compass is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter AT.

The Jeep Compass also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. It is available with both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains. In other news, Jeep India will soon launch the Grand Cherokee SUV in the country. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.

