2022 Jeep Compass price hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh: New vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Jeep Compass have been hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh. This mid-size premium SUV is now priced from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Compass mid-size premium SUV once again. This is the fourth price hike for the Jeep Compass in 2022. Jeep had increased its prices by up to Rs 90,000 just two months ago in September as well. Check out the new vs old price list of the 2022 Jeep Compass SUV here. 

2022 Jeep Compass: New vs old price list

VariantNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Sport 4X2 P MTRs 21.09 lakhRs 19.29 lakhRs 1.80 lakh
Sport 4X2 D MTRs 20.89 lakhRs 20.89 lakhNo change
Sport 4X2 P ATRs 22.07 lakhRs 21.87 lakhRs 20,000
Longitude 4X2 D MTRs 23.04 lakhRs 22.79 lakhRs 25,000
Longitude 4X2 P ATRs 23.84 lakhRs 23.59 lakhRs 25,000
Night Eagle 4X2 D MTRs 23.45 lakhRs 23.20 lakhRs 25,000
Night Eagle 4X2 P ATRs 24.25 lakhRs 24.00 lakhRs 25,000
Limited 4X2 D MTRs 25.29 lakhRs 24.89 lakhRs 40,000
Limited 4X2 P ATRs 26.09 lakhRs 25.69 lakhRs 40,000
Anniversary Edition 4X2 D MTRs 25.74 lakhRs 25.34 lakhRs 40,000
Anniversary Edition 4X2 P ATRs 26.54 lakhRs 26.14 lakhRs 40,000
Anniversary Edition 4X4 D ATRs 29.54 lakhRs 29.14 lakhRs 40,000
Model S 4X2 D MTRs 27.49 lakhRs 27.04 lakhRs 40,000
Model S 4X2 P ATRs 28.29 lakhRs 27.84 lakhRs 45,000
Limited 4X4 D ATRs 29.09 lakhRs 28.69 lakhRs 40,000
Model S 4X4 D ATRs 31.29 lakhRs 30.84 lakhRs 45,000
Trailhawk 4X4 D ATRs 32.67 lakhRs 32.22 lakhRs 45,000

Now, after the latest increment, the prices of this premium mid-size SUV range from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Jeep Compass is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter AT. 

Watch Video | Jeep Meridian Review:

The Jeep Compass also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. It is available with both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains. In other news, Jeep India will soon launch the Grand Cherokee SUV in the country. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.

