2022 Jeep Compass price hiked by Rs 90,000: New vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Jeep Compass have been hiked by Rs 90,000 and it now retails from Rs 19.29 lakh to Rs 32.22 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Jeep India has increased the prices of the Compass SUV. All the variants of this premium mid-size sport utility vehicle have received a uniform increment of Rs 90,000. After the price hike, the petrol variants of the 2022 Jeep Compass are priced from Rs 19.29 lakh while the diesel variants retail from Rs 20.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

2022 Jeep Compass: New vs Old Price List

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Sport 4X2 P MT Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 90,000 Sport 4X2 D MT Rs 20.89 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 90,000 Sport 4X4 P AT Rs 21.87 lakh Rs 20.97 lakh Rs 90,000 Night Eagle 4X2 D MT Rs 23.20 lakh Rs 22.30 lakh Rs 90,000 Night Eagle 4X2 P AT Rs 24.00 lakh Rs 23.10 lakh Rs 90,000 Limited 4X2 D MT Rs 24.89 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 90,000 Limited 4X2 P AT Rs 25.69 lakh Rs 24.79 lakh Rs 90,000 Model S 4X2 D MT Rs 27.04 lakh Rs 26.14 lakh Rs 90,000 Model S 4X2 P AT Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 26.94 lakh Rs 90,000 Limited 4X4 D AT Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 27.79 lakh Rs 90,000 Model S 4X2 D AT Rs 30.84 lakh Rs 29.94 lakh Rs 90,000 Trailhawk 4X4 D AT Rs 32.22 lakh Rs 31.32 lakh Rs 90,000

As you can see in the above table, the 2022 Jeep Compass is now priced from Rs 19.29 lakh for the base Sport petrol variant to Rs 32.22 lakh for the range-topping Trailhawk diesel variant. Apart from the price hike, this SUV remains the same as before. The Jeep Compass is offered with two engine options in India.

It gets a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter AT. It also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. The Compass is available with both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains.

