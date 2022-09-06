scorecardresearch

2022 Jeep Compass price hiked by Rs 90,000: New vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Jeep Compass have been hiked by Rs 90,000 and it now retails from Rs 19.29 lakh to Rs 32.22 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Jeep Compass
2022 Jeep Compass price hiked by Rs 90,000: New vs old price list

Jeep India has increased the prices of the Compass SUV. All the variants of this premium mid-size sport utility vehicle have received a uniform increment of Rs 90,000. After the price hike, the petrol variants of the 2022 Jeep Compass are priced from Rs 19.29 lakh while the diesel variants retail from Rs 20.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.   

jeep compass price hike

2022 Jeep Compass: New vs Old Price List 

VariantNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Sport 4X2 P MTRs 19.29 lakhRs 18.39 lakhRs 90,000
Sport 4X2 D MTRs 20.89 lakhRs 19.99 lakhRs 90,000
Sport 4X4 P ATRs 21.87 lakhRs 20.97 lakhRs 90,000
Night Eagle 4X2 D MTRs 23.20 lakhRs 22.30 lakhRs 90,000
Night Eagle 4X2 P ATRs 24.00 lakhRs 23.10 lakhRs 90,000
Limited 4X2 D MTRs 24.89 lakhRs 23.99 lakhRs 90,000
Limited 4X2 P ATRs 25.69 lakhRs 24.79 lakhRs 90,000
Model S 4X2 D MTRs 27.04 lakhRs 26.14  lakhRs 90,000
Model S 4X2 P ATRs 27.84 lakhRs 26.94 lakhRs 90,000
Limited 4X4 D ATRs 28.69 lakhRs 27.79 lakhRs 90,000
Model S 4X2 D ATRs 30.84 lakhRs 29.94 lakhRs 90,000
Trailhawk 4X4 D ATRs 32.22 lakhRs 31.32 lakhRs 90,000

As you can see in the above table, the 2022 Jeep Compass is now priced from Rs 19.29 lakh for the base Sport petrol variant to Rs 32.22 lakh for the range-topping Trailhawk diesel variant. Apart from the price hike, this SUV remains the same as before. The Jeep Compass is offered with two engine options in India. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Also Read
jeep compass interior

It gets a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter AT. It also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. The Compass is available with both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains. 

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.