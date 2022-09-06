2022 Jeep Compass price hiked by Rs 90,000: New vs old price list

Jeep India has increased the prices of the Compass SUV. All the variants of this premium mid-size sport utility vehicle have received a uniform increment of Rs 90,000. After the price hike, the petrol variants of the 2022 Jeep Compass are priced from Rs 19.29 lakh while the diesel variants retail from Rs 20.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.
2022 Jeep Compass: New vs Old Price List
|Variant
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Sport 4X2 P MT
|Rs 19.29 lakh
|Rs 18.39 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Sport 4X2 D MT
|Rs 20.89 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Sport 4X4 P AT
|Rs 21.87 lakh
|Rs 20.97 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Night Eagle 4X2 D MT
|Rs 23.20 lakh
|Rs 22.30 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Night Eagle 4X2 P AT
|Rs 24.00 lakh
|Rs 23.10 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Limited 4X2 D MT
|Rs 24.89 lakh
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Limited 4X2 P AT
|Rs 25.69 lakh
|Rs 24.79 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Model S 4X2 D MT
|Rs 27.04 lakh
|Rs 26.14 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Model S 4X2 P AT
|Rs 27.84 lakh
|Rs 26.94 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Limited 4X4 D AT
|Rs 28.69 lakh
|Rs 27.79 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Model S 4X2 D AT
|Rs 30.84 lakh
|Rs 29.94 lakh
|Rs 90,000
|Trailhawk 4X4 D AT
|Rs 32.22 lakh
|Rs 31.32 lakh
|Rs 90,000
As you can see in the above table, the 2022 Jeep Compass is now priced from Rs 19.29 lakh for the base Sport petrol variant to Rs 32.22 lakh for the range-topping Trailhawk diesel variant. Apart from the price hike, this SUV remains the same as before. The Jeep Compass is offered with two engine options in India.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
It gets a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter AT. It also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. The Compass is available with both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains.
Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.