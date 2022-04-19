2022 Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim launched in India; Priced from Rs. 21.95 lakh

The Jeep Compass rivals the Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Tucson in India.

Jeep India has launched a new variant called ‘Night Eagle’ of its extremely popular and capable SUV, the Compass with a lot of visual updates and at a price tag of Rs. 21.95 lakhs, ex-showroom for the diesel variant.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a choice between the 1.4-litre Multiair Turbo Petrol with a 7-speed automatic transmission and the 2.0-litre Multijet Turbo diesel with 6-speed manual transmission.

In terms of features, the brawny SUV gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, all-speed traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic parking brake.

True to its variant name and carrying forward the all-black theme, the Night Eagle gets a gloss-black finish for the grille with unique rings. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rail, ORVMs, fog lamp bezels, etc. The dark theme is followed inside and the cabin is finished in piano black shade featuring black cloth/vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim.



