2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh

The new 2022 Jaguar XF Facelift has been launched in India and its prices start at Rs 71.60 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, etc.

Jaguar India has silently launched the facelifted Jaguar XF in the country. This luxury business saloon has been already listed on the company’s official India website along with the prices. The new 2022 Jaguar XF Facelift has been launched in India in a single fully-loaded R-Dynamic trim and it is available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol variant of the new Jaguar XF Facelift has been priced at Rs 71.60 lakh while its diesel variant has been priced at Rs 76.00 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

The facelifted Jaguar XF gets a host of cosmetic updates and some new features. Since it is now available in the R-Dynamic trim, it looks more sporty than before. The sedan features a new front fascia with a larger grille that gets a stud-type design and subtle chrome accents. It sports revamped front and rear bumpers that look very aggressive. Also, there are revised LED headlamps with new dual J-shaped LED DRLs. The Jaguar XF Facelift also sports new alloy wheels and at the rear, it gets sleeker LED taillights.

Step inside the cabin and one can see that the facelifted Jaguar XF gets a premium dashboard. It features the company’s latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. There is also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display, 10-colour ambient lighting, and more. The new Jaguar XF Facelift is offered with two engine options in India, a petrol and a mild-hybrid diesel motor. The diesel engine has now finally made a comeback in the BS6 avatar.

Watch Video | 2020 Jaguar XE Facelift Walkaround Video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine of the Jaguar XF Facelift develops 250 PS of power and 365 Nm of peak torque. The new 2.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel version of this luxury saloon churns out 203 PS of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and the power is channelled to the rear wheels. The new Jaguar XF Facelift will directly rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and the recently-launched Volvo S90.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.