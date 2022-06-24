New Hyundai Venue vs 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza comparison. We compare the 2022 Venue against the new Brezza in terms of price, features, specifications, and more.

The sub-4 metre SUV segment gained immediate popularity in India ever since the Ford EcoSport was launched in India many years ago. Soon, other carmakers followed this idea and today, we have a sub-4 metre SUV by almost every carmaker in India. The most popular ones though are the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Tata Nexon.

Amongst the three, the Hyundai Venue recently received a facelift, while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will see an update and is scheduled to be launched in India on the 30th of June.

Let’s compare the 2022 Hyundai Venue against the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to see how they compare in terms of pricing, design, dimensions, features, specifications, safety, and more.

New Hyundai Venue vs 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza pricing

The new Hyundai Venue is priced at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi) and the top-of-the-line variant, the Hyundai Venue 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol 7-Speed DCT – SX(O) Dual Tone, costs Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Petrol trims are priced between Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom), while diesel trims are priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s prices will be announced on the 30th. The current-generation Brezza is priced between Rs 7.84 lakh and 11.49 lakh. The base variant is slightly pricier than the Venue, however, this margin can increase with the new Brezza, as Maruti Suzuki could command a slight premium over the older model.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs new Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Design and dimension

The new Hyundai Venue has received significant design changes that include revised DRLs, a new front grille, and a bigger air intake, amongst others. The basic front fascia with the DRL setup above the headlight layout remains the same, but with slight tweaks. The side profile largely remains the same, however, the tail lamps have seen an update, with a strip connecting both sides.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been spied on a few occasions and the design changes are evident that Maruti Suzuki wants to up the game in this area. The new Brezza will get sleeker headlights and tail lamps with redesigned DRLs while retaining its unmistakable overall boxy silhouette.

Dimensions 2022 Hyundai Venue Maruti Suzuki Brezza Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,617 mm 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm 198 mm Current-gen Brezza dimensions

New Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Features

Let’s begin with the Hyundai Venue. The updated sub-4 metre SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, dual-tone interiors, power-adjustable driver seat, a two-step reclining rear seats, an 8-inch infotainment system with connected car tech, Alexa and Google voice assistance, wireless charging, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, and a host more. For a small vehicle, the Venue is packed with features to keep its occupants engaged.

The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza is packed as well when compared to the outgoing model. It gets an updated infotainment system with connected car tech and the ability to control certain functions through a smartwatch, similar to the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Apart from that, the Brezza gets a sunroof, a first for any Maruti Suzuki, a Head-Up Display, a 360-degree camera, and much more. The full-blown list of features will be known when the SUV is launched on the 30th of June.

New Venue vs 2022 Brezza engine specifications

The new Hyundai Venue gets three engine options, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. These engines are mated to either a manual, iMT, or a DCT gearbox, giving the customers a wider range of selection within the model to choose from.

Specifications Venue Petrol Venue Diesel Brezza Displacement 1.2 L / 1.0 L 1.5 L 1.5 L Power 82 bhp/118 bhp 99 bhp 103 bhp Torque 113 Nm/172 Nm 240 Nm 123 Nm Gearbox 5MT/ 7DCT, iMT 6MT 5MT/6AT

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza on the other hand gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that does its duty in other Maruti Suzuki models. However, the Brezza now gets a new 6-speed automatic gearbox alongside the manual.

2022 Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety

Safety is becoming a point of interest in the car industry after a recent mandate by the government to incorporate six airbags. In tune with the rule, the new Venue and the Brezza get six airbags, ABS, and EBD as standard.

The Venue gets a rear parking camera, cornering lamps, Vehicle Stability Management, multiple drive modes, automatic headlamps, hill assist, Electronic Stability Control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Brezza gets ESC as standard, along with overspeed warning, reverse camera and sensors, seat belt reminder, and more. It will be interesting to what more Maruti Suzuki will offer with the new Brezza when launched on June 30.