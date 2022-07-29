2022 Hyundai Venue variants explained: feature comparison

Just like many other Hyundai vehicles, the 2022 Venue is also offered in a number of trims and engine options. We enlist the difference in the features between each trim.

Back in the month of June, Hyundai launched the 2022 iteration of Venue. Being a mid-life update, it comes with the same engine and gearbox options as before. However, the compact SUV now sports a new exterior design, a new price tag and additional features on the inside. There are plenty of variants to pick from including E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O), each variant fitting in more and more features.

The 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission can be had in the E, S, S(O) and SX trims. There is a 1.5-litre diesel version that is available in the S+, SX and SX(O) trims. In case you want a performance-oriented 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor, you will have to pick the S(O) trim or above. Prices for the 2022 Hyundai Venue start at Rs 7.53 lakh and go up to Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us take a look at the feature set of each variant of the 2022 Hyundai Venue and what you get when you pay more.

Hyundai Venue E features (Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom)

Two airbags

ABS with EBD

Parking sensors

Day and night IRVM

Central locking

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock

ISOFIX seats

Halogen lamps

Body coloured bumpers and door handles

Two-tone interior

Fabric seats

Integrated rear headrest

Front power windows

Manual AC

Front power windows

Tilt adjustable steering

Front USB Type-C charger

Hyundai Venue S features (Rs 8.70 lakh, ex-showroom)

Electronic stability control

Brake assist

Vehicle stability management

Hill assist control

Automatic headlamps

Headlamp escort function

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Keyless entry

Rear defogger

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Digital instrument cluster

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Multiple regional languages

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice recognition

Front and rear speakers

Steering wheel audio and Bluetooth controls

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Front armrest with storage

Rear USB Type-C chargers

Hyundai Venue S(O)/S+ features (Rs 9.50 lakh / Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom)

LED projector headlamps

Cornering lamps

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lamp

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT)

Height adjustable driver seat

Drive modes (DCT only)

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Cruise control (1.0-litre petrol)

Rear wiper and washer (1.0-litre petrol)

Hyundai Venue SX features (Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom)

Smart key

Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol)

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (1.5-litre diesel)

Adjustable rear seat headrest

Two-step reclining rear seats

60:40 split rear seat

8-inch HD infotainment unit with Bluelink (1.2-litre petrol)

Ambient nature sounds (1.2-litre petrol)

Home to car with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant (1.2-litre petrol)

OTA updates (1.2-litre petrol)

Remote engine start (1.5-litre diesel)

Push-button start

Auto folding ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glovebox

Rear armrest with cup holders

Hyundai Venue SX(O) features (Rs 11.92 lakh)