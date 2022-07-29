2022 Hyundai Venue variants explained: feature comparison

Back in the month of June, Hyundai launched the 2022 iteration of Venue. Being a mid-life update, it comes with the same engine and gearbox options as before. However, the compact SUV now sports a new exterior design, a new price tag and additional features on the inside. There are plenty of variants to pick from including E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O), each variant fitting in more and more features.
The 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission can be had in the E, S, S(O) and SX trims. There is a 1.5-litre diesel version that is available in the S+, SX and SX(O) trims. In case you want a performance-oriented 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor, you will have to pick the S(O) trim or above. Prices for the 2022 Hyundai Venue start at Rs 7.53 lakh and go up to Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us take a look at the feature set of each variant of the 2022 Hyundai Venue and what you get when you pay more.
Hyundai Venue E features (Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom)
- Two airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Parking sensors
- Day and night IRVM
- Central locking
- Impact sensing auto door unlock
- Speed sensing auto door lock
- ISOFIX seats
- Halogen lamps
- Body coloured bumpers and door handles
- Two-tone interior
- Fabric seats
- Integrated rear headrest
- Front power windows
- Manual AC
- Front power windows
- Tilt adjustable steering
- Front USB Type-C charger
Hyundai Venue S features (Rs 8.70 lakh, ex-showroom)
- Electronic stability control
- Brake assist
- Vehicle stability management
- Hill assist control
- Automatic headlamps
- Headlamp escort function
- Tyre-pressure monitoring system
- Keyless entry
- Rear defogger
- Roof rails
- Shark fin antenna
- Digital instrument cluster
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Multiple regional languages
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Voice recognition
- Front and rear speakers
- Steering wheel audio and Bluetooth controls
- Rear power windows
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Rear AC vents
- Front armrest with storage
- Rear USB Type-C chargers
Hyundai Venue S(O)/S+ features (Rs 9.50 lakh / Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom)
- LED projector headlamps
- Cornering lamps
- LED DRLs
- Connected LED tail lamp
- Turn indicators on ORVMs
- Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT)
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Drive modes (DCT only)
- Paddle shifters (DCT only)
- Cruise control (1.0-litre petrol)
- Rear wiper and washer (1.0-litre petrol)
Hyundai Venue SX features (Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom)
- Smart key
- Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol)
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (1.5-litre diesel)
- Adjustable rear seat headrest
- Two-step reclining rear seats
- 60:40 split rear seat
- 8-inch HD infotainment unit with Bluelink (1.2-litre petrol)
- Ambient nature sounds (1.2-litre petrol)
- Home to car with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant (1.2-litre petrol)
- OTA updates (1.2-litre petrol)
- Remote engine start (1.5-litre diesel)
- Push-button start
- Auto folding ORVMs
- Wireless phone charger
- Cooled glovebox
- Rear armrest with cup holders
Hyundai Venue SX(O) features (Rs 11.92 lakh)
- Side and curtain airbags
- Chrome finish on outside door handles
- Leather and fabric seat upholstery
- Ambient lighting
- Air purifier
- Four-way power adjustable driver’s seat