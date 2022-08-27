2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line – What we know so far

The 2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line will be launched in India on September 6, and ahead of it, here’s what you need to know about the N-Line’s design and engine specifications.

Hyundai is all set to launch its next product in India in the form of the Venue N-Line SUV, which was recently unveiled. Hyundai will officially announce prices and launch the SUV in India on September 6, while pre-bookings for the sub-compact SUV are open.

Pre-bookings are open either online or at dealerships for an amount of Rs 21,000. Before the official launch and prices are revealed, here is what we know about the new Venue N-Line, including its design and engine specifications.

New Hyundai Venue N-Line design and dimension

The new Hyundai Venue N-Line is based on the recently-launched Hyundai Venue, which is priced at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards ex-showroom. As part of the latest update, the Hyundai Venue has received tweaked headlights, tail lamps, redesigned front fascia along with tweaked bumpers to give it a smarter, more premium look.

The upcoming Venue N-Line will also be based on the design but will get tweaks in the form of red accents on the bumpers, doors, and roof rails, along with a dark chrome grille to give the exterior a sporty look. The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Venue N-Line also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers in the front.

Towards the rear, the 2022 Venue N-Line gets a new spoiler and dual exhaust tips. The Venue N-Line will be offered in Thunder Blue, Polar White, and Shadow Grey paint schemes with a contrasting black roof. Inside, the Venue N-Line gets black seats with red accents on the seats and red inserts on the AC vents.

Dimensions Hyundai Venue N-Line Length 3,995 mm Width 1,770 mm Height 1,617 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm Fuel Capacity 45-litres

Engine specifications and gearbox

Powering the new Hyundai Venue N-Line will be the 1.0-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired to a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox and the setup is the same as what the standard Hyundai Venue gets.

Hyundai will offer a slightly throatier exhaust note on the N-Line compared to the regular version and will also tune the steering and suspension for better handling, along with disc brakes on all four corners. The tweaks to the suspension and steering will bring out the sportier character of the Venue N-Line, just as intended.