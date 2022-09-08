2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Kia Sonet comparison. We compare the 2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line against the Kia Sonet in terms of price, design and dimension, features, engine specs, and more.

The newly-launched Hyundai Venue N-Line is the South Korean carmaker’s second sporty model on offer after the Hyundai i20 N-Line hot hatch. The new N-Line gets a host of cosmetic upgrades and minor mechanical tweaks to bring out the sportiness aspect, however, it will have to battle it out with its sibling from Kia, the Sonet.

Let’s compare the new Hyundai Venue N-Line against the Kia Sonet in terms of pricing, design, specifications, and features to see if it’s worth spending on a sporty SUV, or if subtle suits you the best. To keep the comparison on even grounds, we compare the Venue N-Line against the Kia Sonet 1.0-litre DCT variant.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Kia Sonet pricing

The new Hyundai Venue N-Line is available in two trims, N6 and N8, priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh ex-showroom. The closest Kia Sonet trim is the GTX Plus, priced at Rs 13.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Kia Sonet design and dimensions

The Hyundai venue N-Line is based on the recently-updated Venue, which gets a redesigned front fascia with a new headlight setup, grille design, and new tail lamps. The N-Laine takes that design a notch higher with red accents on the body, roof rails, and gets a dark chrome grille. The Venue N-Line also gets a different ally wheel design compared to the regular Venue and gets a rear spoiler.

Coming to the Kia Sonet, the compact SUV sports a traditional Kia design with its signature front grille. The GTX trim gets red accents on various parts as well, giving the SUV a sporty look, and giving the Venue N-Line a run for its money.

Dimensions Venue N-Line Sonet GTX Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,617 mm 1,642 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm Fuel Capacity 45-litres 45-litres Boot Space 311-litres 392-litres

In terms of dimensions, although the two vehicles are based on the same platform, the Kia Sonet is wider and taller than the Venue N-Line, translating to better shoulder and headroom, while also offering more boot space.

Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Kia Sonet – Interior and exterior features

The Hyundai Venue N-Line gets LED lighting, 16-inch wheels, and skid plates at the front and rear amongst others. Inside, the Venue N-Line gets an 8.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and connected car tech, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a dual-channel dash camera, disc brakes on all four wheels, and more.

The Kia Sonet gets similar features apart from the dash camera and disc brakes for all four wheels. In the infotainment section, the Sonet gets a larger 10.2-inch unit and a 7-speaker Bose system.

However, one of the biggest changes that is not noticeable to the eye is the ride and handling. Hyundai claims that the suspension and steering have been tuned to offer a sportier ride. Also, the N-Line gets a throatier exhaust compared to the standard version, adding to the character.

2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Kia Sonet comparison – Engine specifications

Both vehicles are powered by identical engines, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.