2022 Hyundai Venue N Line launched: Priced from Rs 12.16 lakh

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced its second N Line car in the country today. Having launched the i20 N Line in September last year, the company has now introduced the Venue N Line. The price of the new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line starts in India at Rs 12.16 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in two trim levels and the variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Variant-wise Prices

Venue N Line Variant Price (ex-showroom) N6 Rs 12.16 lakh N8 Rs 13.15 lakh

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line is offered in N6 and N8 variants with prices ranging from Rs 12.16 lakh to Rs 13.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open. One can book the Venue N Line online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai Signature outlet for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Venue N Line gets subtle updates that differentiate this sportier version from the regular model. It gets a dark chrome front grille with N Line branding, sporty bumpers & skid plates, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a tailgate spoiler, and red inserts. This sub-compact SUV is offered in five colour shades, including three dual-tone paint schemes.

On the inside, the Venue N Line features an all-black interior with athletic red inserts. The SUV gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 60+ BlueLink connected car features. Some other features include a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, Alexa support, a dashcam with dual camera, and over 30 safety features, including all-wheel disc brakes, ESC with VSM, etc.

Powering the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. This is the same motor that does duty in its regular variants as well. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT and gets paddle shifters. Moreover, it gets three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. The Venue N Line also features tweaked suspension and sporty dual exhaust tips.

