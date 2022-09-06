2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line Launch Live: Price, features, and engine specs

Hyundai Venue N-Line Launch in India, All New Hyundai Venue N-Line On Road Price in India, Specs, Features Live Updates: The price for the 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is gearing up to launch a much sportier version of its popular compact SUV Venue as the Venue N-Line. This will mark the brand’s second N-product for India, the first being the i20 N-Line hatchback. Hyundai has already begun bookings for the same against a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

In terms of design, and to differentiate it from the standard model, the Hyundai Venue N-Line will get slightly subtle updates, and nothing like the full-blown N performance models that are on sale in international countries like the Hyundai i20 N, the Hyundai i30 Fastback N, and even the Elantra N! While the N-Line models offered in India do not get the same specifications, or even something close, with the Venue N-Line we will get the N-line branding on a tweaked grille, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an enhanced rear. The Hyundai Venue N-Line might just up its quotient with dual exhaust tips with red accents!

An all-black interior with red inserts and an up-to-date feature list with over 30 safety features, might give the Hyundai Venue N-Line, an edge in the competition. In comparison, the standard Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs. 7.53 lakh to 12.72 lakh, ex-showroom, we expect the N-Line model to attract a bit of premium and have a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh, ex-showroom.

