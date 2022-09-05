The new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on September 6. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of the sporty sub-compact SUV here.

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the Venue N Line tomorrow, i.e. on September 6, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. One can book this sporty SUV on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai Signature outlet for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of the Hyundai Venue N Line here.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

In terms of design, the Hyundai Venue N Line will get subtle updates that will differentiate this sportier version from the regular model. For instance, it will get a new dark chrome front grille with N Line branding, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a sporty tailgate spoiler. The SUV will also get dual exhaust tips and red accents to complement its overall sporty appeal.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Features

The new Hyundai Venue N Line will sport an all-black interior with athletic red inserts. In terms of features, it will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & 60+ BlueLink connected car features, Alexa support, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc. The SUV will also get 30 safety features, including all-wheel disc brakes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that does duty in its regular variants as well. This motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and will come paired with a 7-speed DCT. In addition, the N Line version of the SUV will get three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. It will also get tweaked suspension and exhaust.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Price and Rivals

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in two variants: N6 and N8. While the standard Venue is currently priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh, one can expect the N Line version to charge a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the corresponding regular version. It will take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

