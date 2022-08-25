2022 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open: Launch on September 6

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6. Pre-bookings for the same are now open for Rs 21,000 on the company’s website and Hyundai’s Signature outlets across the country.

Hyundai Motor India will officially launch the Venue N Line on September 6, 2022. Ahead of its debut, the company has started accepting pre-bookings for this sub-compact SUV. One can book the Venue N Line on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai Signature outlet for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be offered in two variants: N6 and N8.

In terms of design, the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will get subtle updates that will differentiate it from the regular model. For instance, it will get a new dark chrome front grille with N Line branding, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a sporty tailgate spoiler. Moreover, the SUV will get dual exhaust tips and red accents to complement its sporty appeal.

On the inside, the Hyundai Venue N Line will get an all-black interior with athletic red inserts. In terms of features, it will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & 60+ BlueLink connected car features, Alexa support, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc. The SUV will also sport 30 safety features, including all-wheel disc brakes.

Powering the Hyundai Venue N Line will be the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that does duty in the regular variants too. This motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and will come paired with a 7-speed DCT only. Moreover, this sportier N Line version of the SUV will get three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. It will also get tweaked suspension and exhaust.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for Hyundai Venue N Line, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We aspire to fuel dreams and aspirations of our most loved customers by inducing advanced, sporty and exhilarating experiences through our smart mobility solutions. The Hyundai Venue N Line is yet another example of our pursuit towards the transformation of India’s automotive landscape.”

He added, “As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we remain committed towards enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV. The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of Millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India.”

