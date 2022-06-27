2022 Hyundai venue facelift vs Kia Sonet comparison: We compare the new Venue and the Sonet, two vehicles based on the same platform to help you decide which of them suits you better.

The new Hyundai Venue launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards was a much-needed refresh for the sub-4 metre SUV from Hyundai. The South Korean carmaker lost its stronghold as India’s second best-selling carmaker to Tata Motors, and with the launch of the 2022 Venue, Hyundai is eyeing to take back that position.

However, along with trying to gain its position so, the Kia Sonet, the sub-4 metre SUV based on the Venue’s platform, is closing in on Hyundai’s numbers, even outselling the Venue on occasions. So if one is in the market currently looking at either the 2022 Hyundai Venue or the Kia Sonet, this comparison is what you need to look at. We compare the new Hyundai Venue vs the Kia Sonet in terms of price, specifications, features, and more.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift vs Kia Sonet pricing

The new Hyundai Venue’s prices start at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 12.72 lakh for the top-spec model. The petrol variants of the new Venue cost between Rs 7.53 lakh and Rs 12.72 lakh, while the diesel trims cost Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.47 lakh.

Coming to the Kia Sonet, prices range between Rs 7.15 lakh and Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-of-the-line GTX+ dual-tone version. Petrol versions of the Sonet cost from Rs 7.15 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh, while the diesel version cost between Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design and dimension – New Venue vs Sonet

Both vehicles, the new Hyundai Venue facelift and the Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV are based on the same platform, as both carmakers share platforms for various models, including Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV and Kia’s EV6.

The Hyundai Venue facelift features a refreshed front design that includes a new grille, DRL setup, and bumper. Towards the rear, the tail lamps see an update as well, now getting a strip that connects the two. Apart from minor cosmetic changes, the Venue is largely the same, but with a smarter design.

The Kia Sonet has not seen any updates to its design since its launch, but no one would notice this as it is by far one of the smartest-looking vehicles in India. The Sonet’s signature Kia front grille, its sleek headlights and tail lamps, along with its muscular design have helped sales.

Dimensions New Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,617 mm 1,642 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm Ground clearance 195 mm 205 mm Bootspace 350 litres 392 litres 2022 Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Kia Sonet is 20 mm wider, which means better shoulder room, taller, meaning better head room, has a larger boot, and has better ground clearance.

Exterior and interior features – Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet

Both vehicles feature LED headlights, tail lamps, alloy wheels, keyless entry, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and an electric sunroof, while the Venue edges past the Sonet with cornering lights.

Inside, the Hyundai Venue gets dual-tone interiors, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a two-step reclining rear seat, an 8-inch HD infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech, Alexa and Google voice assistance, a digital instrument cluster, cooled glovebox, wireless charging, cruise control, and more. The Venue has a long list of comfort and convenience features.

The Sonet gets a larger 10.2-inch infotainment system with Bose speakers, connected car tech, ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, leather-wrapped seats, steering, and gear lever, wireless charging, automatic air conditioning, voice recognition, cruise control, and more. In terms of features, both, the 2022 Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet are on par, however, the Sonet offers a larger infotainment system and better speakers.

Hyundai Venue facelift vs Kia Sonet – Engine, gearbox, and mileage

Both subcompact SUVs feature similar engines, power output, gearbox choices, and mileage figures. Both vehicles are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Gearbox choices include a manual, a clutch-less manual, a torque converter automatic, and a DCT.

Engine specifications – Petrol 2022 Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Displacement 1.2 NA/ 1.0 L Turbo 1.2 NA/ 1.0 L Turbo Power 82 bhp/118 bhp 82 bhp/118 bhp Torque 114 Nm/172 Nm 115 Nm/172 Nm Gearbox MT/iMT/DCT MT/iMT/DCT Mileage (kmpl) 17.5/17.8 18.4/18.2 New Venue vs Sonet petrol specifications

Engine specifications – Diesel 2022 Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Displacement 1.5 L 1.5 L Power 99 bhp 99 bhp Torque 240 Nm 240 Nm Gearbox MT MT/AT Mileage (kmpl) 23.4 24.1 New Venue vs Sonet petrol specifications

The Kia Sonet diesel has a slight advantage over the Venue owing to the optional automatic gearbox, while the new Venue only gets a manual with the 1.5-litre CRDi engine.

Competition

The new Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet compete with the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza in India. You can read more on how the new Venue competes against the Brezza and its other rivals, including the XUV300, Nexon, and Magnite.