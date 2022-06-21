2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this sub-compact SUV.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the facelifted Venue in the country. This is the first major revamp for the Venue in three years since it was introduced in May 2019. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift has been priced in India from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.57 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this sub-compact SUV.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Design and Colours

The Hyundai Venue Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates. It sports Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. At the front, the Venue gets a massive dark chrome grille flanked by turn indicators while the squarish headlamps with LED DRLs are positioned below. The side profile features multi-spoke alloy wheels while at the rear, it gets connected LED taillamps.

Talking about colour options, the updated Hyundai Venue is offered in seven colour shades. There are six mono-tone colours, namely Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Polar White, Titan Grey, and Denim Blue. The company is also offering a dual-tone Fiery Red with a Black roof paint scheme for the top-spec trims.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification 2022 Hyundai Venue Length 3995 mm Width 1770 mm Height 1617 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm Boot Space 350 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

2022 Hyundai Venue: Interior and Features

The new Hyundai Venue gets a host of features, including some segment-first ones. While the layout of the dashboard remains unchanged, there is a new D-cut steering wheel. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & 60+ BlueLink connected car features, Home to car (H2C) support with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and more.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Engine and Transmission

The engine options of the Hyundai Venue remain unchanged. However, it now gets three drive modes, namely Normal, Eco, and Sport. Powering the SUV is an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit with 6-speed MT.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift is available in six trim levels, namely E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). It is priced from Rs 7.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.57 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV rivals the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

