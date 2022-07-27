2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift: Must have accessories

We list top must have accessories for the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift.

Hyundai Motor India, in June, launched the much-awaited Venue facelift in the country. The sub-compact SUV has been introduced with a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

In what comes as a first upgrade since its launch in May 2019, the car has received exterior cosmetic updates, a host of newly added features and other accessories. The company has already received more than 15,000 bookings and has reported a waiting period of up to three months on select variants.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at a few accessories buyers can opt to equip their new Venue with:



Accessories Price Roof Wrap Matte Black Rs 9,999 Chrome Grille Assy Rs 4,699 Rear Boot Garnish Rs 999 Tail Lamp Garnish Rs 899 Door Side Moulding Chrome Rs 1,799 ORVM Garnish Rs 659 Head Lamp Garnish Rs 959 Front Blinker Garnish Rs 549 Side Step Rs 13,799 Roof Top Spoiler Rs 4,999 Side Moulding Garnish – Matte Rs 1,349 Door Visor Rs 1,299

The new Hyundai Venue, on the mechanical front, mirrors the powertrain from its pre-facelift model but this time, the sub-compact SUV boasts three drive modes namely Normal, Eco, and Sport.

The Venue facelift gets two petrol, one diesel and four gearbox options, carried without any changes from its older model. It sports an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with six-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine with six-speed manual.

The South Korean carmaker has said that it will first clear a backlog of 25,000 units of the old Venue before it commences the deliveries for the Venue facelift. At present, the car rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Kia Sonet.