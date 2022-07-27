2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift: Must have accessories

Hyundai Motor India, in June, launched the much-awaited Venue facelift in the country. The sub-compact SUV has been introduced with a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.
In what comes as a first upgrade since its launch in May 2019, the car has received exterior cosmetic updates, a host of newly added features and other accessories. The company has already received more than 15,000 bookings and has reported a waiting period of up to three months on select variants.
Without any further ado, let’s take a look at a few accessories buyers can opt to equip their new Venue with:
|Accessories
|Price
|Roof Wrap Matte Black
|Rs 9,999
|Chrome Grille Assy
|Rs 4,699
|Rear Boot Garnish
|Rs 999
|Tail Lamp Garnish
|Rs 899
|Door Side Moulding Chrome
|Rs 1,799
|ORVM Garnish
|Rs 659
|Head Lamp Garnish
|Rs 959
|Front Blinker Garnish
|Rs 549
|Side Step
|Rs 13,799
|Roof Top Spoiler
|Rs 4,999
|Side Moulding Garnish – Matte
|Rs 1,349
|Door Visor
|Rs 1,299
The new Hyundai Venue, on the mechanical front, mirrors the powertrain from its pre-facelift model but this time, the sub-compact SUV boasts three drive modes namely Normal, Eco, and Sport.
The Venue facelift gets two petrol, one diesel and four gearbox options, carried without any changes from its older model. It sports an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with six-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine with six-speed manual.
The South Korean carmaker has said that it will first clear a backlog of 25,000 units of the old Venue before it commences the deliveries for the Venue facelift. At present, the car rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Kia Sonet.