2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift launch on June 16: Exterior design revealed

The new Hyundai Venue Facelift will be launched in India on June 16, 2022. Its exterior design has been now revealed officially and this sub-compact SUV will rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, etc.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to introduce the facelift version of the Venue sub-compact SUV in the country. The new Hyundai Venue Facelift will be launched in India on June 16, 2022. This sub-compact SUV was first launched in May 2019 and it will undergo its first major revamp in three years. The company has now revealed its exterior design images as well.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift’s official images reveal that it will get a major design overhaul. This sub-compact SUV will feature Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy and draw inspiration from the soon-to-be-launched new-gen Tucson. At the front, it will get a massive dark chrome grille flanked by turn indicators while the squarish headlamps with LED DRLs will be positioned below.

The side profile of the SUV will sport multi-spoke machined-cut alloy wheels while the rear profile will feature new connected LED taillamps. It will also get body cladding all-around and skid plates at the front and rear. While the interiors of the SUV are still under wraps, the Hyundai Venue is now expected to be even more feature-loaded than before.

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged. The Hyundai Venue currently gets an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 118 hp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT, depending on the motor. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As the leading mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been setting new benchmarks in India with the introduction of blockbuster products. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year. I am sure, the new Hyundai VENUE will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets.”

