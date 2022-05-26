2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift images leaked: India launch next month

The images of the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift have leaked on the internet ahead of its expected launch next month. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the facelift version of the Venue sub-compact SUV in India next month. The Hyundai Venue was first launched in May 2019 and since then, it hasn’t got any significant update. However, with growing competition, it is all set to get its first mid-life revamp. Ahead of its official launch, the 3D render images of the 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift have leaked on the internet.

Image: Hum3D

The leaked 3D render images of the Hyundai Venue Facelift reveal that it will get a major design overhaul. At the front, the sub-compact SUV will feature Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy and draw inspiration from the soon-to-be-launched new-gen Tucson. It will get a massive grille flanked by three-piece LED DRLs while the squarish headlamps will be positioned below.

Image: Hum3D

The side profile will house new multi-spoke machined-cut alloy wheels while the rear profile will feature new LED taillamps along with a thin strip of LED running across the tailgate. The Venue Facelift will also get body cladding all-around and skid plates at the front and rear. While the interiors of the SUV are still under wraps, it is expected to be even more feature-loaded than before.

Image: Hum3D

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged. The Hyundai Venue currently gets an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 118 hp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT, depending on the motor. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

