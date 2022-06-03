2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift bookings open: Launch on June 16

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift will be launched in India on the 16th of June. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

Hyundai Motor India is prepping up to launch the facelift version of its Venue sub-compact SUV in the country. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift will be launched in India on the 16th of June. Ahead of its official debut, pre-bookings for the same are now open. One can book the Venue Facelift for a token amount of Rs 21,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership.

The Hyundai Venue was first launched in May 2019 and it will undergo its first major revamp in three years. For starters, the facelifted Venue will get a host of design changes along with the addition of a bunch of new features. It will sport Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. At the front, this SUV will get a massive dark chrome grille flanked by turn indicators while the squarish headlamps with LED DRLs will be positioned below.

The side profile will sport multi-spoke alloy wheels while at the rear, it will get connected LED taillamps. Its interiors are still under wraps but Hyundai has revealed that it will be the first car in its segment to feature Home to car (H2C) support with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It will also get a 2-step rear reclining seat, 60+ Bluelink connected car features, and support for 12 languages, including 10 regional ones.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged but it will get three drive modes, namely Normal, Eco, and Sport. The Venue currently gets an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT, depending on the mill. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai VENUE has had a stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. With the new Hyundai VENUE, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai VENUE is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience. We are confident that the new Hyundai VENUE will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight.”

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter launch delayed to late 2022

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.