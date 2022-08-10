2022 Hyundai Tucson vs Competition: Price Check

Hyundai Tucson vs Competition: A look at how the new Hyundai Tucson fairs when pitted against its competitors in terms of price.

Hyundai has launched its flagship SUV, the Tucson, starting from Rs 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom India. The Korean manufacturer has introduced the long-wheelbase version of Tucson in India. The new SUV will square off against the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan.

The new Tucson is not only the first Hyundai vehicle to come equipped with Level 2 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), but it is also the first in its segment. With the aid of cameras, radars and sensors, the flagship SUV is equipped with features like blind-spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist and warning, lane keep assist etc. This state-of-the-art tech package is only available in the top variant, Signature.

Hyundai Tucson: Variant-wise Prices

2022 Hyundai Tucson Variant Price (ex-showroom) Platinum Petrol AT Rs 27.70 lakh Platinum Diesel AT Rs 30.20 lakh Signature Petrol AT Rs 30.17 lakh Signature Diesel AT Rs 32.87 lakh Signature Diesel AT 4WD Rs 34.39 lakh

Let the price wars begin as the new Hyundai heavyweight clashes against its rivals.

Hyundai Tucson vs Citroen C5 Aircross

Tucson is available in both petrol and diesel engines. The former is a 154bhp 2-litre four-cylinder powertrain mated to a 6-speed automatic while the 2-litre diesel churns out 184bhp and 416Nm of torque and comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 Tucson is available in two trims — Platinum and Signature. The petrol Platinum AT is priced at Rs 27.70 lakh while the Signature AT is available for Rs 30.17 lakh. The diesel, on the other hand, gets three variants starting from the Platinum AT variant at Rs 30.20 lakh, Signature AT for 32.87 lakh and the Signature AT 4WD at Rs 34.39 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom India. There is also an option to opt for dual-tone exterior colour options in Signature variants for an additional cost of Rs 15,000.

Citroen C5 Aircross is only available in diesel and is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder motor that has an output of 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. Like the Tucson, it is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The C5 Aircross is available in four trims starting from Feel at Rs 32.23 lakh. This makes the French SUV costlier by over Rs 4.5 lakh compared to the Tucson. The next variant, Feel Dual Tone costs Rs 32.74 lakh and the two trims — Shine and Shine Dual Tone — are available at Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The C5 Aircross doesn’t offer an all-wheel-drive system. Both Tucson and C5 Aircross come mated with torque converter automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass

The Compass offers multiple choices like petrol and diesel powertrains, two-wheel or four-wheel drive and manual and automatic transmission. The petrol trims get a 1.4-litre engine with an output of 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. The entry-level petrol Compass comes mated to a 6-speed manual while the higher variants get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine comes standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the Trailhawk version boasts a 9-speed torque converter automatic. Both the standard diesel and Trailhawk’s engines churn out 168bhp and 350Nm.

The entry-level petrol, the Sport, costs Rs 18.39 lakh and is the only model that comes with a manual transmission. It is also the most affordable vehicle in this comparison. The automatic petrol range starts from Longitude at Rs 22.69 lakh to Model S at Rs 26.94 lakh, ex-showroom. Even though the Compass is powered by a smaller engine when compared to Tucson, it has an additional 7bhp.

The diesel 4×2 range is available in the price range of Rs 19.99 – 26.14 lakh, while the 4×4 variants are available from Rs 27.79 lakh to 29.94 lakh, ex-showroom India. The fully loaded and the off-roading variant, the Trailhawk is priced at Rs 31.32 lakh, ex-showroom. Even though the Compass is the most affordable vehicle in this comparison, it is also the most compact.

Hyundai Tucson vs Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen has kept things simple with the Tiguan. It is available in one variant. The VW SUV is powered by a 188bhp 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 320Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission like the Compass petrol. It employs an all-wheel-drive system. The Tiguan costs Rs 32.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, making it the most expensive vehicle among the four SUVs, but then it is also the most powerful one.

