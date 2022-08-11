2022 Hyundai Tucson: Variant-wise prices explained

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained the variant-wise prices of this premium South Korean SUV.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched its flagship SUV, Tucson, in the country. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered in two trim levels, Platinum and Signature, which are spread across five variants. It is priced from Rs 27.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 34.39 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained the variant-wise prices of this premium South Korean SUV.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Variant-wise prices

2022 Hyundai Tucson Variant Price (ex-showroom) Platinum Petrol AT Rs 27.70 lakh Platinum Diesel AT Rs 30.20 lakh Signature Petrol AT Rs 30.17 lakh Signature Diesel AT Rs 32.87 lakh Signature Diesel AT 4WD Rs 34.39 lakh

The new Hyundai Tucson’s base-spec Platinum trim is priced from Rs 27.70 lakh to Rs 30.20 lakh while the top-spec Signature trim retails from Rs 30.17 lakh to Rs 34.39 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The range-topping variant of the Tucson also gets AWD and Smart Sense Technology, making it the first Hyundai car in India to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Engine and Transmission

Hyundai is offering the new Tucson with both petrol and diesel engine choices. It gets a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed AT. The other mill is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed AT. It features an all-wheel-drive system too along with multiple drives and terrain modes.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Features and Safety

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson is loaded with features up to the brim. It gets an all-LED lighting system, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with over 60 connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, etc. In addition, it gets level-2 ADAS with over 19 safety features, including lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot view monitor, and many more. It will rival the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

