2022 Hyundai Tucson: Top 5 things you need to know

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the new fourth-generation Tucson SUV in the country. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been priced from Rs 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom, and it’s now the flagship SUV in the company’s stable. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for Rs 50,000 while the deliveries will commence soon. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this premium South Korean SUV.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Design and Colours

The new-generation Tucson features Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and it gets a parametric grille flanked by all-LED headlamps. The SUV also sports machined-cut alloy wheels, sharp body lines, a sloping roofline, and LED taillamps with a connecting bar. Hyundai is offering the new Tucson in seven colour shades. They are – Polar White, Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Amazon Grey, Starry Night, Fiery Red Dual Tone, and Polar White Dual Tone.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed AT. It also gets a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed AT. This mid-size SUV also features an all-wheel-drive system along with multiple drives and terrain modes.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications New Tucson Length 4630 mm Width 1865 mm Height 1665 mm Wheelbase 2755 mm Ground Clearance 192 mm Boot Space 540 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 54 litres

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Features and Safety

Being the company’s flagship SUV, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson is loaded with features up to the gills. It gets an all-LED lighting system, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with over 60 connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, etc. Moreover, it’s the first Hyundai car in India to get Smart Sense Technology with over 19 safety features of level-2 ADAS.

Watch Video | 2022 Hyundai Tucson Review:

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Price and Rivals

2022 Hyundai Tucson Variant Price (ex-showroom) Platinum Petrol AT Rs 27.70 lakh Platinum Diesel AT Rs 30.20 lakh Signature Petrol AT Rs 30.17 lakh Signature Diesel AT Rs 32.87 lakh Signature Diesel AT 4WD Rs 34.39 lakh

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered in two trim levels, Platinum and Signature, which are spread across five variants. It is priced from Rs 27.70 lakh and the range goes up to Rs 34.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Hyundai Tucson rivals the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.

