2022 Hyundai Tucson: Top 5 segment-first features

The new Hyundai Tucson offers a total of 29 best-in-segment features and we highlight the top 5 segment-best features compared to its competitors.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson was unveiled recently, which has received significant design changes and a host of new functions. Hyundai will announce the new Tucson prices on August 4, while bookings will begin on July 18, online and via dealerships.

The new Hyundai Tucson competes with the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross in India. The Jeep Compass has been the brand’s best-selling vehicle and is priced between Rs 18.39 lakh and Rs 31.32 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, while the C5 is priced between Rs 32.23 lakh and 33.78 lakh, ex-showroom. If Hyundai manages to price the new Tucson between the Compass and the C5, it will have a winner.

However, let’s move on to see what segment first features Hyundai offers with the new Tucson that makes the SUV stand apart from its competitors.

Split-screen display

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson features a large 10.2-inch infotainment system with an 8-speaker Bose system. The infotainment system also doubles to offer navigation, smartphone connectivity, over 60 connected car features, and much more. The most interesting part of the display is its split-screen functionality that allows users to view multiple information on the infotainment system such as music, navigation, and other functions.

Home-to-Car (H2C)

The next feature is again to do with the infotainment system of the new Tucson. Hyundai offers Alexa and Google Voice Assistant with the Tucson that can control various functions of the vehicles from the comfort of your house. Also, this feature is compatible with English and Hindi, which Hyundai claims is the first for the segment.

Engine and gearbox

The new Tucson will be offered with a 2.0-litre engine, in both petrol and diesel trims. The petrol engine makes 153 bhp and 192 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine makes 187 bhp and 416 Nm of torque. The carmaker offers four drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart.

Petrol Specifications 2022 Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Displacement 1997 cc 1368 cc Power 153 bhp 161 bhp Torque 192 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox 6AT MT/AT

The top-spec variant of the Tucson will also get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with multiple terrain modes such as Snow, Mud, and Sand.

Diesel Specifications 2022 Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Citroen C5 Displacement 1997 cc 1956 cc 1997 cc Power 187 bhp 168 bhp 174 bhp Torque 416 Nm 350 Nm 400 Nm Gearbox 8AT MT/AT 8AT

When looking at competitors, the Jeep is offered in petrol and diesel engines with an optional 4X4 system, while the Citroen C5 gets a standard diesel engine with front-wheel-drive (FWD). The Jeep Compass petrol is more powerful than the Tucson, while in the diesel category, the Tucson is the most powerful.

Longest in the segment

Hyundai claims that the new Tucson is the longest in the segment and has the longest wheelbase, translating to more interior room. This is true when comparing the dimensions of the three vehicles, as the Tucson is the longest in terms of length and wheelbase, while the Citroen C5 is the widest, meaning better shoulder room. The Jeep Compass is the smallest of the three.

Dimensions 2022 Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Citroen C5 Length 4,630 mm 4,405 mm 4,500 mm Width 1,865 mm 1,818 mm 1,969 mm Height 1,665 mm 1,640 mm 1,710 mm Wheelbase 2,755 mm 2,636 mm 2,730 mm

ADAS Level 2

When it comes to safety, the Tucson takes the win as this is the only vehicle amongst the three to offer ADAS Level 2. The Tucson gets forward collision and avoidance for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, rear exit warning, cruise control with stop and go function, and much more.

Safety includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill ascend and descend control, a 360-degree camera, and much more.