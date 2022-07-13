New Hyundai Tucson Unveil Today in India Live, 2022 Hyundai Tucson Specifications, Features, Images Live Updates: The SUV becomes the first Hyundai vehicle in India to get ADAS.

2022 Hyundai Tucson India Unveil Today Live Updates: One of Hyundai’s best-sellers globally and flagship SUV, the big and brawny Tucson is set for an unveil today. Hyundai is yet to open the bookings for the all-new SUV and the hype around it is real! The SUV will feature changes made to its exterior, a fresh and revamped cabin complemented by a host of new features.

New Hyundai Tucson Unveil in India Today Live: Specifications, Features, Images, Mileage, Engine, Reviews Live Updates:

In terms of engine, the Hyundai Tucson is expected to be available with both 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrain options. The top, fully loaded variants are likely to get an all-wheel-drive system as well. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh, the SUV will take on the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5 Aircross, Tata Safari and the Volkswagen Tiguan

Live Updates