2022 Hyundai Tucson India Unveil Today Live Updates: One of Hyundai’s best-sellers globally and flagship SUV, the big and brawny Tucson is set for an unveil today. Hyundai is yet to open the bookings for the all-new SUV and the hype around it is real! The SUV will feature changes made to its exterior, a fresh and revamped cabin complemented by a host of new features.
New Hyundai Tucson Unveil in India Today Live: Specifications, Features, Images, Mileage, Engine, Reviews Live Updates:
In terms of engine, the Hyundai Tucson is expected to be available with both 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrain options. The top, fully loaded variants are likely to get an all-wheel-drive system as well. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh, the SUV will take on the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5 Aircross, Tata Safari and the Volkswagen Tiguan
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson gets Level 2 ADAS features with a set of front and rear radar systems, a front camera and 6 airbags.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson event has finally begun and here are all the new updates!
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is likely to be offered with an automatic transmission only, but it could get an all-wheel-drive mechanism with three terrain modes – Snow, mud and sand.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson gets a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless charger, and an electronic parking brake among other features.
The SUV is expected to get the brand's Bluelink system with over 60 voice commands.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson becomes the first Hyundai to offer level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in India.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen complemented by an all-digital instrument cluster.
The Hyundai Tucson will feature a completely new design language with aggressive styling. It features a large front grille with integrated LED DRLs at the front and back.
Hello everyone and welcome to the liveblog of the Hyundai Tucson unveil event. We will be sharing new updates regarding the vehicle and covering the event proceedings as they happen!