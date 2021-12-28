2022 Hyundai Tucson spotted in India: Coming soon?

A fleet of three examples of the all-new Hyundai Tucson was recently snapped riding a car transported on Indian roads. The flagship Hyundai is likely to reach showroom floors by next year itself.

Hyundai Tucson is the flagship SUV of the country’s second-largest carmaker. While the new model was globally unveiled some time back, Hyundai sells an older generation of the Tucson in the Indian market. However, it seems like the carmaker will not be keeping the 2022 Hyundai Tucson away from the Indian market for long. Recently, a fleet of the all-new Tucson has been spotted on Indian roads.

The examples were seen loaded on a transporter, and they are assumed to be imported in CBU form. It is evident that these aren’t the test units. They are the production-spec models, instead. Also, the models were free from any camo whatsoever. With this spotting, it is safe to assume that Hyundai is considering launching the new-gen Tucson in the Indian market soon.

Talking of the design, the all-new model takes a sharper approach. It gets a parametric grille on the front facet with integrated LED DRLs. The actual headlamp assembly, however, is mounted on the bumper. Around the sides, sharp lines can be seen, and the wheel arches are squared-off as well. The rear facet isn’t any different either. The cohesion remains intact with a rather aggressive design for the tail lamps. The rear bumper likewise comes with a bold-looking diffuser and integrated fog lamps.

The interior of the new-gen Tucson packs in an upmarket appeal. It features an uncluttered design for the AC vents. Similarly, the feature list is long. It includes a 10.25-inch instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, mood lighting, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated & heated front seats and more.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to make its way to the Indian market by the second half of 2022. It will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, upcoming Jeep Meridian and more. The new-gen Tucson will be sold with the option of both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic transmissions. Prices are likely to start from Rs. 25 lakh onwards.