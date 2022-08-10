scorecardresearch

2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India: Prices start at Rs 27.70 lakh

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in india
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India at Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Motor India has today officially launched the new fourth-generation Tucson SUV in the country. The prices of the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson start at Rs 27.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for this premium mid-size SUV are already open for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and the deliveries are expected to commence soon. 

2022 Hyundai Tucson ADAS features

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Price in India

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson is offered in India in two variants – Platinum and Signature. While the Platinum variant is priced at Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-spec Signature variant’s price is yet to be revealed. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the range-topping Signature trim of Tucson gets Smart Sense Technology, making it the first Hyundai car in India to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). 

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the all-new Hyundai Tucson is a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed AT. This premium mid-size SUV also gets a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed AT. It sports an all-wheel-drive system too along with multiple drive and terrain modes.

Tucson 2022 rear

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Features and Competition

In terms of features, the new-generation Hyundai Tucson gets an all-LED lighting system, twin 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment system with over 60 connected car features and the other as a digital instrument cluster), Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. It also gets 19 level-2 ADAS features. The new Hyundai Tucson will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc. 

