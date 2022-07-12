2022 Hyundai Tucson India unveil tomorrow: All you need to know

Hyundai is gearing up to re-enter the luxury SUV segment with Tucson. Find out what the all-new SUV is all about.

Hyundai’s new flagship SUV, the Tucson, will mark its re-enter into the Indian market as it will be officially unveiled tomorrow. At the moment, the Korean manufacturer has not opened the bookings for the all-new SUV, but details will be announced soon. Tucson has been one of Hyundai’s best-sellers globally and only time will tell if it can replicate the success here in India. Here are some things that you should keep in mind about this new SUV.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Exteriors

The new Tucson introduced Hyundai’s new design philosophy called Parametric Dynamic, which can also be seen on the Palisade SUV. Everything about this SUV is new starting from the wide front grille with integrated LED DRLs. From the side, it has a prominent shoulder line and square-shaped wheel arches with 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear LED lights look like a pair of shark teeth, while the tail light band runs across the tailgate.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Interiors

The cabin has a clean design with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, which is merged into the centre console. The infotainment system is in sync with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is equipped with a Bose music system. The Tucson gets a flat-bottom steering wheeling, electric parking brake, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, multiple driving modes and connected car tech. According to the Euro NCAP crash testing rating, the Tucson has received 5 stars as a result it comes fully loaded with safety features like advanced driver assistance systems, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist etc.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Engines

Hyundai hasn’t revealed the power output of the motors yet, but Tucson is expected to be available in both petrol and diesel. The capacity of both the powertrains will be 2 litres, but it will be interesting to see whether Tucson will borrow the petrol motor from the Alcazar. The top trims will come with an all-wheel-drive system.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Competition

The new Tucson is expected to start from Rs 25 lakh and will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Citroen C5 Aircross. The entry-level variant, on the other hand, could have its hands full combating the Mahindra XUV 700 and the Tata Safari.