2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch – What to expect?

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson launch is expected during the second half of 2022 and here’s what we can expect from Hyundai’s flagship SUV.

The 2022 Hyundai Tuscon India launch is scheduled to take place during the second half of 2022. The Tucson is a well-known brand in India, having had its presence since 2005. Over the years, the Tuscon has undergone many updates, and when comparing the initial model to the upcoming one, the evolution is quite evident.

However, today, we look at 5 crucial aspects and what to expect with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson launch.

Sensual Sportiness design

Hyundai has taken its Sensual Sportiness design a notch higher with the Tucson, giving it the right creases and angles, making the SUV instantly recognisable. One would appreciate the design, especially when compared to the first-gen Tucson from 2005.

2005 Hyundai Tucson

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson sports a new grille that spans the front width of the SUV, sporting integrated LED DRL with the headlights placed next to it as separate units. The gaping lower section of the front bumper adds to the sporty design, giving the Tucson an aggressive stance.

2022 Hyundai Tucson – The flagship SUV

When launched, the new Tucson will be Hyundai’s flagship offering in the ICE segment. The Hyundai Tuscon will sit above the Hyundai Alcazar in the carmaker’s lineup, only to see the electric Ioniq 5 sit above it. At the moment, Hyundai has no plans for the Santa Fe’s entry to India, making it the flagship SUV.

Being a flagship, it will carry a premium price tag as well, allowing vehicles like the Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector, and the Mahindra XUV700 to compete at the base level while also taking on the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5, and the Volkswagen Tiguan at the higher end.

Features – ADAS and more

2022 Hyundai Tucson Interior (US-Spec)

Being a premium offering, the 2022 Tucson will carry a long list of features, including Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech, a 1-.25-inch infotainment system with multiple Bose speakers, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and much more.

On the safety front, expect a minimum of 6 airbags in line with the government’s requirements, ABS, EBD, speed sensors, seatbelt reminders, reverse sensors and cameras, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 360-degree cameras, and ADAS.

Tried and tested engines

Hyundai is likely to offer the Tucson in two versions — petrol and diesel. Both are expected to be 2.0-litre versions, the diesel even being carried forward from the out-going Tucson. The existing 1.5-litre diesel from Alcazar might not have the adequate power and Hyundai could tune it to a different state, however, this is highly unlikely.

The top-spec trims of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson are likely to be offered with an all-wheel-drive option, similar to the outgoing version.

2022 Hyundai Tucson – Pricing

The upcoming Hyundai Tucson is estimated to be priced between Rs 25 and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. This price bracket not only allows the Tucson to compete with five-seaters but also seven-seaters in the market, even taking a dig at the Jeep Meridian, which is priced at Rs 29.9 lakh onwards.