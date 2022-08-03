2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on August 10: All you need to know

The all-new Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India on August 10, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan’s South Korean rival.

Hyundai Motor India has today officially announced that the all-new fourth-generation Tucson SUV will be launched on August 10, 2022. It will be the flagship sports utility vehicle in the company’s line-up. Moreover, the Tucson will be the first Hyundai car in India to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Here’s all you need to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Design and Features

The upcoming Tucson will sport Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. It will get a parametric grille flanked by all-LED headlamps, new massive machined-cut alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and all-LED taillamps with a connecting bar. In terms of features, it will get twin 10.25-inch screens, Bose sound system, Hyundai’s Smart Sense Technology, i.e. the level-2 ADAS with over 20 safety features, and more.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the all-new Hyundai Tucson will be a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed AT. It will get an all-wheel-drive system too along with multi-drive modes.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India on August 10 and that’s when we will get to know its official prices. It will be available in two variants – Platinum and Signature, and is expected to be priced from Rs 24 lakh, ex-showroom. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

