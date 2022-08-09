The all-new Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 10, 2022. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this South Korean premium SUV here!

Hyundai Motor India recently unveiled the new fourth-generation Tucson in the country. The official prices of the all-new Hyundai Tucson will be announced tomorrow, i.e. on August 10, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this South Korean premium SUV here!

Watch Video | 2022 Hyundai Tucson – Level 2 ADAS explained:

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Engine and Gearbox

The new Hyundai Tucson will be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 154 bhp and 192 Nm, mated to a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed AT. This premium SUV will get an all-wheel-drive system too along with multi-drive modes.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Design and Features

The new-gen Tucson will feature Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It will get a parametric grille flanked by all-LED headlamps, machined-cut alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and all-LED taillamps with a connecting bar. The Tucson will be the first Hyundai car in India to get its Smart Sense Technology, i.e. the level-2 ADAS with over 20 safety features. It will also get twin 10.25-inch screens, Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in two variants – Platinum and Signature. It will be launched in India tomorrow and that’s when we will get to know its official prices. However, the SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 24 lakh, ex-showroom. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

