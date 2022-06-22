2022 Hyundai Tucson India debut on July 13: Launch in August

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson will make its India debut on July 13, 2022. This premium mid-size SUV will be launched in August to rival the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

Hyundai Motor India’s next SUV offering for the Indian market, Tucson, will be revealed on July 13, 2022. The new-generation Hyundai Tucson made its global debut in September 2020 and now it will finally arrive at our shores. This premium mid-size SUV is likely to be launched in August and it will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson gets a host of updates over its predecessor. Moreover, it will be the flagship SUV in the company’s India line-up. Talking about the design, the upcoming Tucson will feature Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. It will get a new parametric grille flanked by concealed all-LED headlamps while the fog lamps will be positioned below.

The SUV will get sporty styling elements like prominent body lines, massive machined-cut alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline. At the rear, it will get an integrated spoiler and all-LED taillamps with a connecting bar. On the inside, the Hyundai Tucson is expected to be pretty feature-rich just like all other new-age products from the house of this South Korean carmaker.

Globally, the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson is offered with two petrol motors, a hybrid mill, and an oil-burner. However, the India-spec model is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre diesel with an 8-speed torque-converter AT. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

