2022 Hyundai Tucson India debut on July 13: Launch in August

Hyundai Motor India’s next SUV offering for the Indian market, Tucson, will be revealed on July 13, 2022. The new-generation Hyundai Tucson made its global debut in September 2020 and now it will finally arrive at our shores. This premium mid-size SUV is likely to be launched in August and it will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.
The new-gen Hyundai Tucson gets a host of updates over its predecessor. Moreover, it will be the flagship SUV in the company’s India line-up. Talking about the design, the upcoming Tucson will feature Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. It will get a new parametric grille flanked by concealed all-LED headlamps while the fog lamps will be positioned below.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
The SUV will get sporty styling elements like prominent body lines, massive machined-cut alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline. At the rear, it will get an integrated spoiler and all-LED taillamps with a connecting bar. On the inside, the Hyundai Tucson is expected to be pretty feature-rich just like all other new-age products from the house of this South Korean carmaker.
Globally, the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson is offered with two petrol motors, a hybrid mill, and an oil-burner. However, the India-spec model is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre diesel with an 8-speed torque-converter AT. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.
Also Read: Ola Electric S1 Pro Move OS 2.0 update: All you need to know
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.